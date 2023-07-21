Friday 7/21 Insider Buying Report: AQMS, ANIX

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Aqua Metals' Director, Edward J. Smith, made a $99,550 buy of AQMS, purchasing 90,500 shares at a cost of $1.10 each. So far Smith is in the green, up about 32.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $1.46. Aqua Metals is trading off about 3.2% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Smith in the past twelve months.

And at Anixa Biosciences, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CFO Michael Catelani who bought 5,500 shares at a cost of $3.64 each, for a total investment of $20,020. This purchase marks the first one filed by Catelani in the past twelve months. Anixa Biosciences is trading off about 2.2% on the day Friday.

