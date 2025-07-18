As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Tuesday, Fidelity National Information Services' Director, Jeffrey A. Goldstein, made a $60,023 purchase of FIS, buying 757 shares at a cost of $79.29 a piece. Goldstein was up about 2.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with FIS trading as high as $81.15 in trading on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services is trading off about 0.7% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Goldstein bought FIS at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $172,105 at an average of $79.27 per share.

VIDEO: Friday 7/18 Insider Buying Report: FIS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.