Markets
FIS

Friday 7/18 Insider Buying Report: FIS

July 18, 2025 — 04:59 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Tuesday, Fidelity National Information Services' Director, Jeffrey A. Goldstein, made a $60,023 purchase of FIS, buying 757 shares at a cost of $79.29 a piece. Goldstein was up about 2.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with FIS trading as high as $81.15 in trading on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services is trading off about 0.7% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Goldstein bought FIS at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $172,105 at an average of $79.27 per share.

Friday 7/18 Insider Buying Report: FISVIDEO: Friday 7/18 Insider Buying Report: FIS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.