Friday 7/18 Insider Buying Report: BMNR

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

And on Thursday, Director Thomas Jong Lee purchased $198,000 worth of Bitmine Immersion Technologies, purchasing 4,500 shares at a cost of $44.00 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Lee in the past twelve months. Bitmine Immersion Technologies is trading up about 10.1% on the day Friday. Lee was up about 8.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BMNR trading as high as $47.50 in trading on Friday.

