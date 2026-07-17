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Friday 7/17 Insider Buying Report: CRDF, FIS

July 17, 2026 — 11:43 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Cardiff Oncology, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Gary W. Pace purchased 687,285 shares of CRDF, for a cost of $1.46 each, for a total investment of $1M. Investors have the opportunity to pick up CRDF even cheaper than Pace did, with the stock trading as low as $0.87 at last check today -- that's 40.2% under Pace's purchase price. Cardiff Oncology is trading up about 0.9% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Pace purchased CRDF on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $747,100 at an average of $2.33 per share.

And at Fidelity National Information Services, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein who bought 1,386 shares at a cost of $41.39 each, for a trade totaling $57,367. Before this latest buy, Goldstein purchased FIS at 3 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $177,203 at an average of $58.54 per share. Fidelity National Information Services is trading up about 0.9% on the day Friday. Goldstein was up about 5.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with FIS trading as high as $43.67 in trading on Friday.

Friday 7/17 Insider Buying Report: CRDF, FISVIDEO: Friday 7/17 Insider Buying Report: CRDF, FIS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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