Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Texas Pacific Land's Director, Murray Stahl, made a $35,186 buy of TPL, purchasing 22 shares at a cost of $1599.37 each. Stahl was up about 3.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with TPL trading as high as $1650.00 in trading on Friday. Texas Pacific Land is trading off about 1.2% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Stahl purchased TPL on 252 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $6.91M at an average of $1329.04 per share.

And at Kewaunee Scientific, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director John Russell who purchased 2,000 shares for a cost of $17.36 each, for a trade totaling $34,720. Kewaunee Scientific is trading trading flat on the day Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 7/15 Insider Buying Report: TPL, KEQU

