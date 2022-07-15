Friday 7/15 Insider Buying Report: TPL, KEQU

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
On Wednesday, Texas Pacific Land's Director, Murray Stahl, made a $35,186 buy of TPL, purchasing 22 shares at a cost of $1599.37 each. Stahl was up about 3.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with TPL trading as high as $1650.00 in trading on Friday. Texas Pacific Land is trading off about 1.2% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Stahl purchased TPL on 252 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $6.91M at an average of $1329.04 per share.
And at Kewaunee Scientific, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director John Russell who purchased 2,000 shares for a cost of $17.36 each, for a trade totaling $34,720. Kewaunee Scientific is trading trading flat on the day Friday.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.