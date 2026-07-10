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Friday 7/10 Insider Buying Report: MWA, CNXC

July 10, 2026 — 02:07 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Mueller Water Products, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Brian C. Healy bought 1,183 shares of MWA, for a cost of $25.33 each, for a total investment of $29,965. Investors can grab MWA at a price even lower than Healy did, with the stock trading as low as $24.79 in trading on Friday which is 2.1% under Healy's purchase price. Mueller Water Products is trading up about 0.9% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Healy purchased MWA on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $85,061 at an average of $25.31 per share.

And on Wednesday, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell bought $21,250 worth of Concentrix, buying 1,000 shares at a cost of $21.25 a piece. Before this latest buy, Caldwell bought CNXC on 6 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $280,881 at an average of $40.13 per share. Concentrix is trading up about 1.3% on the day Friday.

Friday 7/10 Insider Buying Report: MWA, CNXCVIDEO: Friday 7/10 Insider Buying Report: MWA, CNXC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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MWA
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