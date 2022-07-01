Markets
Friday 7/1 Insider Buying Report: DRI, PEB

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Darden Restaurants' Director, Timothy J. Wilmott, made a $1.2M purchase of DRI, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $120.00 a piece. Investors have the opportunity to grab DRI even cheaper than Wilmott did, with the stock changing hands as low as $112.55 at last check today which is 6.2% under Wilmott's purchase price. Darden Restaurants is trading up about 0.8% on the day Friday.

And at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CEO Jon E. Bortz who bought 26,000 shares at a cost of $16.54 each, for a trade totaling $429,988. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading up about 3.1% on the day Friday. So far Bortz is in the green, up about 4.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $17.30.

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

