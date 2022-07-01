Friday 7/1 Insider Buying Report: DRI, PEB

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Darden Restaurants' Director, Timothy J. Wilmott, made a $1.2M purchase of DRI, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $120.00 a piece. Investors have the opportunity to grab DRI even cheaper than Wilmott did, with the stock changing hands as low as $112.55 at last check today which is 6.2% under Wilmott's purchase price. Darden Restaurants is trading up about 0.8% on the day Friday.

And at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CEO Jon E. Bortz who bought 26,000 shares at a cost of $16.54 each, for a trade totaling $429,988. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading up about 3.1% on the day Friday. So far Bortz is in the green, up about 4.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $17.30.

