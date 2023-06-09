News & Insights

Markets
FHN

Friday 6/9 Insider Buying Report: FHN, CRNX

June 09, 2023 — 01:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, First Horizon's Director, William H. Fenstermaker, made a $116,196 buy of FHN, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $11.62 a piece. First Horizon is trading off about 0.3% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Fenstermaker made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $28,190 shares at a cost of $9.56 a piece.

And on Thursday, Director Coelho Rogerio Vivaldi bought $110,300 worth of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $22.06 a piece. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is trading down about 0.7% on the day Friday.

Friday 6/9 Insider Buying Report: FHN, CRNX
VIDEO: Friday 6/9 Insider Buying Report: FHN, CRNX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FHN
CRNX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.