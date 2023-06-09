Friday 6/9 Insider Buying Report: FHN, CRNX

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, First Horizon's Director, William H. Fenstermaker, made a $116,196 buy of FHN, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $11.62 a piece. First Horizon is trading off about 0.3% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Fenstermaker made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $28,190 shares at a cost of $9.56 a piece.

And on Thursday, Director Coelho Rogerio Vivaldi bought $110,300 worth of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $22.06 a piece. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is trading down about 0.7% on the day Friday.

