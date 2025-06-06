Markets
Friday 6/6 Insider Buying Report: TDW, SPWH

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Tidewater's Director, Robert Robotti, made a $1.05M buy of TDW, purchasing 25,000 shares at a cost of $42.09 each. So far Robotti is in the green, up about 4.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $43.91. Tidewater is trading up about 2.2% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Robotti bought TDW at 5 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $2.20M at an average of $43.60 per share.

And at Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Richard D. McBee who purchased 75,000 shares at a cost of $2.68 each, for a trade totaling $201,000. Before this latest buy, McBee made one other purchase in the past year, buying $51,000 shares for a cost of $2.55 each. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings is trading up about 15.8% on the day Friday. So far McBee is in the green, up about 19.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $3.19.

