Friday 6/6 Insider Buying Report: OBT, JRVR

June 06, 2025 — 02:41 pm EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Orange County Bancorp, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Jon Schiller bought 6,451 shares of OBT, for a cost of $23.25 each, for a total investment of $149,986. So far Schiller is in the green, up about 5.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $24.51. Orange County Bancorp is trading up about 1.5% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Schiller in the past year.

And at James River Group Holdings, there was insider buying on Monday, by President Todd Randell Sutherland who bought 17,000 shares for a cost of $5.87 each, for a trade totaling $99,797. James River Group Holdings is trading up about 1.5% on the day Friday. Sutherland was up about 3.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with JRVR trading as high as $6.05 at last check today.

