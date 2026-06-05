Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Insperity's CEO, Paul J. Sarvadi, made a $7.93M buy of NSP, purchasing 233,000 shares at a cost of $34.05 each. Sarvadi was up about 8.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with NSP trading as high as $37.05 in trading on Friday. Insperity is trading up about 4.3% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Sarvadi bought NSP on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $7.56M at an average of $25.04 per share.

And at Xometry, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Lukas Alexander Biewald who purchased 47,058 shares for a cost of $85.00 each, for a total investment of $4M. Xometry is trading up about 0.9% on the day Friday. Investors have the opportunity to grab XMTR even cheaper than Biewald did, with shares trading as low as $82.50 at last check today which is 2.9% below Biewald's purchase price.

VIDEO: Friday 6/5 Insider Buying Report: NSP, XMTR

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