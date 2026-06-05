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Friday 6/5 Insider Buying Report: NSP, XMTR

June 05, 2026 — 10:40 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Insperity's CEO, Paul J. Sarvadi, made a $7.93M buy of NSP, purchasing 233,000 shares at a cost of $34.05 each. Sarvadi was up about 8.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with NSP trading as high as $37.05 in trading on Friday. Insperity is trading up about 4.3% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Sarvadi bought NSP on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $7.56M at an average of $25.04 per share.

And at Xometry, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Lukas Alexander Biewald who purchased 47,058 shares for a cost of $85.00 each, for a total investment of $4M. Xometry is trading up about 0.9% on the day Friday. Investors have the opportunity to grab XMTR even cheaper than Biewald did, with shares trading as low as $82.50 at last check today which is 2.9% below Biewald's purchase price.

Friday 6/5 Insider Buying Report: NSP, XMTRVIDEO: Friday 6/5 Insider Buying Report: NSP, XMTR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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NSP
XMTR

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