Friday 6/5 Insider Buying Report: CME, FSFG

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, CME Group's Director, William R. Shepard, made a $137,315 buy of CME, purchasing 771 shares at a cost of $178.10 a piece. So far Shepard is in the green, up about 8.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $192.82. CME Group is trading up about 3.5% on the day Friday.

And at First Savings Financial Group, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Frank Czeschin who bought 3,000 shares for a cost of $40.97 each, for a trade totaling $122,900. Before this latest buy, Czeschin purchased FSFG at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $307,915 at an average of $58.18 per share. First Savings Financial Group is trading up about 2.2% on the day Friday. So far Czeschin is in the green, up about 12.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $45.97.

