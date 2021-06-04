Friday 6/4 Insider Buying Report: PFSI, GCO

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, PennyMac Financial Services's Director, Farhad Nanji, made a $2.94M buy of PFSI, purchasing 46,990 shares at a cost of $62.67 each. Investors have the opportunity to pick up PFSI even cheaper than Nanji did, with shares trading as low as $59.80 in trading on Friday -- that's 4.6% under Nanji's purchase price. PennyMac Financial Services is trading up about 0.6% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Nanji bought PFSI at 15 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $176.65M at an average of $61.16 per share.

And at Genesco, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Gregory A. Sandfort who purchased 4,280 shares at a cost of $58.45 each, for a total investment of $250,166. Genesco is trading up about 0.5% on the day Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.