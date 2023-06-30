Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At NetSol Technologies, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, President Naeem Ghauri purchased 16,008 shares of NTWK, at a cost of $2.19 each, for a total investment of $35,058. Ghauri was up about 8.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with NTWK trading as high as $2.37 in trading on Friday. NetSol Technologies is trading trading flat on the day Friday.

And at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Chief Executive Officer Lonnel Coats who purchased 10,000 shares for a cost of $2.16 each, for a total investment of $21,600. This purchase marks the first one filed by Coats in the past twelve months. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 7.6% on the day Friday. So far Coats is in the green, up about 8.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $2.34.

VIDEO: Friday 6/30 Insider Buying Report: NTWK, LXRX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.