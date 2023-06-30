Friday 6/30 Insider Buying Report: CMT, FBNC

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Core Molding Technologies, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Chief Executive Officer David L. Duvall bought 2,500 shares of CMT, at a cost of $20.19 each, for a total investment of $50,463. So far Duvall is in the green, up about 11.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $22.50. Core Molding Technologies is trading up about 1.3% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Duvall bought CMT at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $46,589 at an average of $13.09 per share.

And at First Bancorp, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Carlie C. McLamb Jr. who bought 1,176 shares for a cost of $31.10 each, for a trade totaling $36,574. Before this latest buy, McLamb Jr. bought FBNC at 3 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $109,234 at an average of $41.66 per share. First Bancorp is trading down about 0.4% on the day Friday. Bargain hunters are able to bag FBNC at a price even lower than McLamb Jr. did, with shares trading as low as $30.36 at last check today -- that's 2.4% under McLamb Jr.'s purchase price.

