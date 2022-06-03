As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Wednesday, Koss' Director, William Jesse Sweasy, made a $119,385 buy of KOSS, purchasing 17,153 shares at a cost of $6.96 a piece. So far Sweasy is in the green, up about 13.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $7.89. Koss is trading up about 8% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Sweasy in the past twelve months.

VIDEO: Friday 6/3 Insider Buying Report: KOSS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.