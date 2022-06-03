Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Dick's Sporting Goods' Director, William J. Colombo, made a $404,950 buy of DKS, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $80.99 each. Colombo was up about 2.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with DKS trading as high as $83.11 in trading on Friday. Dick's Sporting Goods, is trading down about 1.5% on the day Friday.

And on Thursday, Director Grant Verstandig purchased $297,561 worth of NexImmune, purchasing 133,124 shares at a cost of $2.24 each. NexImmune is trading up about 2.7% on the day Friday. Verstandig was up about 7.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with NEXI trading as high as $2.40 in trading on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 6/3 Insider Buying Report: DKS, NEXI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.