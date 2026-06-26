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Friday 6/26 Insider Buying Report: F, KMX

June 26, 2026 — 02:10 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Ford Motor's Director, John L. Thornton, made a $148,880 buy of F, purchasing 10,600 shares at a cost of $14.05 each. Ford Motor is trading up about 1% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Thornton made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $99,189 shares at a cost of $13.19 a piece.

And on Monday, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased $130,500 worth of Carmax, purchasing 2,500 shares at a cost of $52.20 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Bensen in the past twelve months. Carmax is trading trading flat on the day Friday.

Friday 6/26 Insider Buying Report: F, KMXVIDEO: Friday 6/26 Insider Buying Report: F, KMX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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