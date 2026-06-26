Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Ford Motor's Director, John L. Thornton, made a $148,880 buy of F, purchasing 10,600 shares at a cost of $14.05 each. Ford Motor is trading up about 1% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Thornton made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $99,189 shares at a cost of $13.19 a piece.

And on Monday, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased $130,500 worth of Carmax, purchasing 2,500 shares at a cost of $52.20 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Bensen in the past twelve months. Carmax is trading trading flat on the day Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 6/26 Insider Buying Report: F, KMX

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