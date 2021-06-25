Friday 6/25 Insider Buying Report: TALK, CYT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Talkspace's Director, Douglas L. Braunstein, made a $50M buy of TALK, purchasing 5,000,000 shares at a cost of $10.00 a piece. Bargain hunters can snag TALK at a price even lower than Braunstein did, with shares trading as low as $8.81 at last check today -- that's 11.9% under Braunstein's purchase price. Talkspace is trading off about 2.1% on the day Friday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Braunstein in the past year.

And at Cyteir Therapeutics, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Janwillem Naesens who bought 277,777 shares at a cost of $18.00 each, for a trade totaling $5M. Cyteir Therapeutics is trading up about 6% on the day Friday.

