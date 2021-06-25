Friday 6/25 Insider Buying Report: ADX, OVV

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Adams Diversified Equity Fund's Director, Frederic A. Escherich, made a $394,056 purchase of ADX, buying 20,013 shares at a cost of $19.69 each. So far Escherich is in the green, up about 0.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $19.76. Adams Diversified Equity Fund is trading up about 0.4% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Escherich made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $89,503 shares at a cost of $17.12 each.

And also on Thursday, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased $126,213 worth of Ovintiv, purchasing 4,000 shares at a cost of $31.55 a piece. Ovintiv is trading up about 4.6% on the day Friday. Minyard was up about 5.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with OVV trading as high as $33.34 at last check today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.