Markets
ADX

Friday 6/25 Insider Buying Report: ADX, OVV

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Adams Diversified Equity Fund's Director, Frederic A. Escherich, made a $394,056 purchase of ADX, buying 20,013 shares at a cost of $19.69 each. So far Escherich is in the green, up about 0.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $19.76. Adams Diversified Equity Fund is trading up about 0.4% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Escherich made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $89,503 shares at a cost of $17.12 each.

And also on Thursday, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased $126,213 worth of Ovintiv, purchasing 4,000 shares at a cost of $31.55 a piece. Ovintiv is trading up about 4.6% on the day Friday. Minyard was up about 5.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with OVV trading as high as $33.34 at last check today.

Friday 6/25 Insider Buying Report: ADX, OVV
VIDEO: Friday 6/25 Insider Buying Report: ADX, OVV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ADX OVV

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular