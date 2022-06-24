Friday 6/24 Insider Buying Report: EVA, RSVR

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Enviva's CEO, John K. Keppler, made a $994,650 buy of EVA, purchasing 16,422 shares at a cost of $60.57 each. So far Keppler is in the green, up about 2.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $61.97. Enviva is trading up about 5.5% on the day Friday.

And also on Thursday, Director Ezra S. Field purchased $149,960 worth of Reservoir Media, purchasing 23,000 shares at a cost of $6.52 a piece. Reservoir Media is trading up about 4.8% on the day Friday. Field was up about 3.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with RSVR trading as high as $6.77 in trading on Friday

