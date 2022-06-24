Markets
EVA

Friday 6/24 Insider Buying Report: EVA, RSVR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Enviva's CEO, John K. Keppler, made a $994,650 buy of EVA, purchasing 16,422 shares at a cost of $60.57 each. So far Keppler is in the green, up about 2.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $61.97. Enviva is trading up about 5.5% on the day Friday.

And also on Thursday, Director Ezra S. Field purchased $149,960 worth of Reservoir Media, purchasing 23,000 shares at a cost of $6.52 a piece. Reservoir Media is trading up about 4.8% on the day Friday. Field was up about 3.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with RSVR trading as high as $6.77 in trading on Friday

Friday 6/24 Insider Buying Report: EVA, RSVR
VIDEO: Friday 6/24 Insider Buying Report: EVA, RSVR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EVA RSVR

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular