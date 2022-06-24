Markets
BXMT

Friday 6/24 Insider Buying Report: BXMT, AMWD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Blackstone Mortgage Trust, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Leonard W. Cotton bought 5,000 shares of BXMT, for a cost of $27.78 each, for a total investment of $138,922. So far Cotton is in the green, up about 6.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $29.60. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc is trading up about 2.7% on the day Friday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Cotton in the past twelve months.

And on Wednesday, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought $82,261 worth of American Woodmark, buying 2,000 shares at a cost of $41.13 each. Before this latest buy, Culbreth bought AMWD on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $223,623 at an average of $55.91 per share. American Woodmark is trading up about 7.7% on the day Friday. So far Culbreth is in the green, up about 14.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $47.19.

Friday 6/24 Insider Buying Report: BXMT, AMWD
VIDEO: Friday 6/24 Insider Buying Report: BXMT, AMWD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BXMT AMWD

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular