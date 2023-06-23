As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At TransCode Therapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Robert Michael Dudley bought 18,607 shares of RNAZ, for a cost of $2.62 each, for a total investment of $48,665. TransCode Therapeutics is trading up about 4.8% on the day Friday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Dudley in the past year.

And at Willamette Valley Vineyard, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Chief Executive Officer James W. Bernau who bought 6,700 shares for a cost of $5.85 each, for a trade totaling $39,195. Willamette Valley Vineyard is trading off about 0.5% on the day Friday. Investors have the opportunity to snag WVVI even cheaper than Bernau did, with the stock changing hands as low as $5.75 in trading on Friday which is 1.8% under Bernau's purchase price.

VIDEO: Friday 6/23 Insider Buying Report: RNAZ, WVVI

