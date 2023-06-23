Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's CEO, Jon E. Bortz, made a $502,615 purchase of PEB, buying 39,368 shares at a cost of $12.77 a piece. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading off about 1% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Bortz bought PEB at 7 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $2.09M at an average of $14.53 per share.

And at Cava Group, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Theodoros Xenohristos who bought 4,500 shares for a cost of $22.00 each, for a total investment of $99,000. This buy marks the first one filed by Xenohristos in the past twelve months. Cava Group is trading off about 0.2% on the day Friday. So far Xenohristos is in the green, up about 79.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $39.42.

VIDEO: Friday 6/23 Insider Buying Report: PEB, CAVA

