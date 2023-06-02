News & Insights

Friday 6/2 Insider Buying Report: GO, OSUR

June 02, 2023 — 10:58 am EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Grocery Outlet Holding, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Erik D. Ragatz bought 70,000 shares of GO, for a cost of $28.50 each, for a total investment of $1.99M. Grocery Outlet Holding is trading up about 4.3% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Ragatz bought GO at 2 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $3.06M at an average of $27.27 per share.

And at OraSure Technologies, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Chief Financial Officer Kenneth J. McGrath who bought 100,000 shares at a cost of $4.93 each, for a total investment of $492,810. This buy marks the first one filed by McGrath in the past twelve months. OraSure Technologies is trading up about 1.7% on the day Friday. McGrath was up about 14.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with OSUR trading as high as $5.65 at last check today.

