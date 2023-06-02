As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Everbridge's Director, David J. Henshall, made a $464,800 buy of EVBG, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $23.24 a piece. So far Henshall is in the green, up about 14.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $26.67. Everbridge is trading up about 2.9% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Henshall in the past year.

And on Wednesday, Chief Operating Officer Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought $381,700 worth of MP Materials, buying 18,000 shares at a cost of $21.21 a piece. Before this latest buy, Rosenthal purchased MP on 4 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $542,250 at an average of $21.69 per share. MP Materials is trading up about 5.7% on the day Friday. Rosenthal was up about 4.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with MP trading as high as $22.18 in trading on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 6/2 Insider Buying Report: EVBG, MP

