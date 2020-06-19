Friday 6/19 Insider Buying Report: PURE, PK

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Pure Bioscience, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Tom Y. Lee purchased 202,033 shares of PURE, at a cost of $1.74 each, for a total investment of $351,871. So far Lee is in the green, up about 13.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $1.98. Pure Bioscience is trading up about 3.3% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Lee purchased PURE on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $508,161 at an average of $0.29 per share.

And on Monday, Thomas A. Natelli purchased $224,175 worth of Park Hotels & Resorts, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $11.21 a piece. Before this latest buy, Natelli bought PK at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $273,350 at an average of $15.19 per share. Park Hotels & Resorts is trading up about 1.5% on the day Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.