Friday 6/19 Insider Buying Report: GBIO, FGBI

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Generation Bio, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Charles A. Rowland Jr. bought 30,000 shares of GBIO, at a cost of $19.00 each, for a total investment of $570,000. So far Rowland Jr. is in the green, up about 15.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $21.94. Generation Bio is trading up about 3.2% on the day Friday.

And also on Tuesday, Director William K. Hood bought $444,000 worth of First Guaranty Bancshares, buying 37,000 shares at a cost of $12.00 each. Before this latest buy, Hood made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $464,600 shares at a cost of $20.20 each. First Guaranty Bancshares, is trading up about 0.9% on the day Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.