As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, MP Materials' Director, Randall J. Weisenburger, made a $997,500 purchase of MP, buying 30,000 shares at a cost of $33.25 each. MP Materials is trading up about 3.4% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Weisenburger bought MP on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $4.64M at an average of $39.66 per share.

And on Wednesday, Director L. Frederick Sutherland purchased $657,984 worth of Sterling Check, purchasing 43,296 shares at a cost of $15.20 a piece. Sterling Check is trading up about 3.8% on the day Friday. So far Sutherland is in the green, up about 10.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $16.78.

VIDEO: Friday 6/17 Insider Buying Report: MP, STER

