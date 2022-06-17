Markets
MGPI

Friday 6/17 Insider Buying Report: MGPI, FSP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At MGP Ingredients, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Donn S. Lux bought 5,000 shares of MGPI, at a cost of $93.37 each, for a total investment of $466,844. Investors have the opportunity to buy MGPI even cheaper than Lux did, with shares trading as low as $91.16 at last check today which is 2.4% under Lux's purchase price. MGP Ingredients is trading up about 1.5% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Lux bought MGPI on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $1.23M at an average of $81.83 per share.

And at Franklin Street Properties, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Brian N. Hansen who bought 100,000 shares at a cost of $3.95 each, for a total investment of $395,330. Before this latest buy, Hansen made one other purchase in the past year, buying $284,140 shares at a cost of $5.68 a piece. Franklin Street Properties is trading up about 5.4% on the day Friday. So far Hansen is in the green, up about 6.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $4.21.

Friday 6/17 Insider Buying Report: MGPI, FSP
VIDEO: Friday 6/17 Insider Buying Report: MGPI, FSP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MGPI FSP

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular