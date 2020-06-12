Markets
FGEN

Friday 6/12 Insider Buying Report: FGEN, KZR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, FibroGen's Chief Executive Officer, Enrique A. Conterno, made a $988,882 buy of FGEN, purchasing 27,800 shares at a cost of $35.57 a piece. Conterno was up about 6.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with FGEN trading as high as $37.78 in trading on Friday. FibroGen is trading up about 7.7% on the day Friday.

And also on Thursday, Director Franklin M. Berger bought $550,000 worth of Kezar Life Sciences, buying 100,000 shares at a cost of $5.50 a piece. Before this latest buy, Berger made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $314,200 shares at a cost of $2.60 a piece. Kezar Life Sciences is trading up about 6.1% on the day Friday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to grab KZR at a price even lower than Berger did, with shares changing hands as low as $5.02 in trading on Friday which is 8.7% under Berger's purchase price.

Friday 6/12 Insider Buying Report: FGEN, KZR
VIDEO: Friday 6/12 Insider Buying Report: FGEN, KZR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FGEN KZR

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular