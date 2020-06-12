Friday 6/12 Insider Buying Report: EMCF, EFSC

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Emclaire Financial, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Nicholas D. Varischetti bought 9,400 shares of EMCF, for a cost of $22.80 each, for a total investment of $214,320. Varischetti was up about 3.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with EMCF trading as high as $23.62 in trading on Friday. Emclaire Financial is trading down about 0.1% on the day Friday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Varischetti in the past twelve months.

And on Wednesday, Director Nevada A. Kent purchased $103,020 worth of Enterprise Financial Services, purchasing 3,000 shares at a cost of $34.34 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Kent in the past twelve months. Enterprise Financial Services is trading up about 2.6% on the day Friday. Investors are able to grab EFSC at a price even lower than Kent did, with the stock changing hands as low as $29.90 in trading on Friday -- that's 12.9% under Kent's purchase price.

