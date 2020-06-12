Markets
EMCF

Friday 6/12 Insider Buying Report: EMCF, EFSC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Emclaire Financial, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Nicholas D. Varischetti bought 9,400 shares of EMCF, for a cost of $22.80 each, for a total investment of $214,320. Varischetti was up about 3.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with EMCF trading as high as $23.62 in trading on Friday. Emclaire Financial is trading down about 0.1% on the day Friday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Varischetti in the past twelve months.

And on Wednesday, Director Nevada A. Kent purchased $103,020 worth of Enterprise Financial Services, purchasing 3,000 shares at a cost of $34.34 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Kent in the past twelve months. Enterprise Financial Services is trading up about 2.6% on the day Friday. Investors are able to grab EFSC at a price even lower than Kent did, with the stock changing hands as low as $29.90 in trading on Friday -- that's 12.9% under Kent's purchase price.

Friday 6/12 Insider Buying Report: EMCF, EFSC
VIDEO: Friday 6/12 Insider Buying Report: EMCF, EFSC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EMCF EFSC

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular