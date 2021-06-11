Friday 6/11 Insider Buying Report: NKSH, ALTG

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, National Bankshares' Director, Charles E. Green III, made a $70,440 buy of NKSH, purchasing 2,000 shares at a cost of $35.22 each. Green III was up about 3.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with NKSH trading as high as $36.30 in trading on Friday. National Bankshares is trading up about 1.7% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Green III made one other purchase in the past year, buying $54,805 shares at a cost of $27.40 a piece.

And also on Thursday, Director Zachary E. Savas purchased $64,275 worth of Alta Equipment Group, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $12.86 a piece. Alta Equipment Group Inc is trading up about 2.4% on the day Friday. Savas was up about 9.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ALTG trading as high as $14.01 in trading on Friday.

