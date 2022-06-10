Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Hillenbrand's Senior VP, Chief Financial Officer, Robert M. Vanhimbergen, made a $264,000 purchase of HI, buying 6,000 shares at a cost of $44.00 each. Bargain hunters are able to grab HI at a price even lower than Vanhimbergen did, with the stock changing hands as low as $42.33 in trading on Friday which is 3.8% under Vanhimbergen's purchase price. Hillenbrand is trading off about 2.1% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Vanhimbergen in the past year.

And also on Monday, Director Adam Rothstein purchased $232,960 worth of BuzzFeed, purchasing 100,000 shares at a cost of $2.33 each. BuzzFeed is trading down about 5.9% on the day Friday. Bargain hunters can snag BZFD even cheaper than Rothstein did, with the stock changing hands as low as $2.04 in trading on Friday which is 12.4% below Rothstein's purchase price.

VIDEO: Friday 6/10 Insider Buying Report: HI, BZFD

