Friday 6/10 Insider Buying Report: CVNA, KPLT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Carvana's Chief Brand Officer, Ryan S. Keeton, made a $989,800 purchase of CVNA, buying 40,000 shares at a cost of $24.75 each. Investors can pick up CVNA even cheaper than Keeton did, with shares changing hands as low as $21.61 in trading on Friday which is 12.7% under Keeton's purchase price. Carvana is trading off about 4.9% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Keeton in the past twelve months.

And also on Tuesday, Director Brian Hirsch purchased $225,659 worth of Katapult Holdings, purchasing 150,000 shares at a cost of $1.50 a piece. Before this latest buy, Hirsch made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $97,800 shares at a cost of $3.91 a piece. Katapult Holdings is trading down about 3.9% on the day Friday.

