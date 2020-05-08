Markets
Friday 5/8 Insider Buying Report: GRA, HMST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Grace, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, CEO Force Andrew Hudson La III purchased 5,000 shares of GRA, at a cost of $46.37 each, for a total investment of $231,870. La III was up about 10.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with GRA trading as high as $51.11 in trading on Friday. Grace is trading up about 4.2% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, La III made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $276,160 shares at a cost of $69.04 each.

And on Thursday, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought $228,865 worth of HomeStreet, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $22.89 a piece. Before this latest buy, Patterson made one other purchase in the past year, buying $115,900 shares for a cost of $23.18 a piece. HomeStreet Inc is trading up about 5.5% on the day Friday. So far Patterson is in the green, up about 6.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $24.41.

