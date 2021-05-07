Friday 5/7 Insider Buying Report: HMST, SLCA

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, HomeStreet's EVP, Chief Financial Officer, John Michel, made a $357,840 buy of HMST, purchasing 8,400 shares at a cost of $42.60 each. Michel was up about 4.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with HMST trading as high as $44.54 in trading on Friday. HomeStreet is trading up about 1.7% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Michel made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $31,044 shares for a cost of $31.04 a piece.

And at US Silica Holdings, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director William Jennings Kacal who purchased 30,000 shares for a cost of $10.55 each, for a total investment of $316,485. This purchase marks the first one filed by Kacal in the past year. US Silica Holdings is trading up about 2.2% on the day Friday. Kacal was up about 10.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with SLCA trading as high as $11.69 at last check today.

