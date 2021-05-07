Friday 5/7 Insider Buying Report: CYCN, WY

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Cyclerion Therapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Peter M. Hecht purchased 698,001 shares of CYCN, at a cost of $2.43 each, for a total investment of $1.69M. Hecht was up about 36.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CYCN trading as high as $3.30 in trading on Friday. Cyclerion Therapeutics is trading up about 20.1% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Hecht in the past twelve months.

And at Weyerhaeuser, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CFO Nancy S. Loewe who purchased 10,000 shares for a cost of $38.56 each, for a total investment of $385,562. This buy marks the first one filed by Loewe in the past year. Weyerhaeuser is trading up about 1.2% on the day Friday. So far Loewe is in the green, up about 3.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $39.75.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.