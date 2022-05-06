Markets
ROK

Friday 5/6 Insider Buying Report: ROK, FFIN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Rockwell Automation's Director, Patricia A. Watson, made a $243,734 buy of ROK, purchasing 1,110 shares at a cost of $219.58 a piece. Bargain hunters are able to pick up ROK even cheaper than Watson did, with the stock trading as low as $210.21 at last check today -- that's 4.3% under Watson's purchase price. Rockwell Automation, is trading up about 0.6% on the day Friday.

And on Monday, Director Johnny Trotter purchased $223,960 worth of First Financial Bankshares, purchasing 5,500 shares at a cost of $40.72 each. Before this latest buy, Trotter purchased FFIN at 14 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.23M at an average of $45.42 per share. First Financial Bankshares is trading down about 0.4% on the day Friday.

Friday 5/6 Insider Buying Report: ROK, FFIN
VIDEO: Friday 5/6 Insider Buying Report: ROK, FFIN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ROK FFIN

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular