As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Rockwell Automation's Director, Patricia A. Watson, made a $243,734 buy of ROK, purchasing 1,110 shares at a cost of $219.58 a piece. Bargain hunters are able to pick up ROK even cheaper than Watson did, with the stock trading as low as $210.21 at last check today -- that's 4.3% under Watson's purchase price. Rockwell Automation, is trading up about 0.6% on the day Friday.

And on Monday, Director Johnny Trotter purchased $223,960 worth of First Financial Bankshares, purchasing 5,500 shares at a cost of $40.72 each. Before this latest buy, Trotter purchased FFIN at 14 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.23M at an average of $45.42 per share. First Financial Bankshares is trading down about 0.4% on the day Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 5/6 Insider Buying Report: ROK, FFIN

