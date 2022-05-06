Markets
ALGN

Friday 5/6 Insider Buying Report: ALGN, NYMX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Align Technology, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of ALGN, at a cost of $298.48 each, for a total investment of $2M. Investors have the opportunity to grab ALGN at a price even lower than Hogan did, with the stock changing hands as low as $271.53 in trading on Friday -- that's 9.0% under Hogan's purchase price. Align Technology is trading down about 2.1% on the day Friday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Hogan in the past year.

And on Monday, James George Robinson bought $1.9M worth of Nymox Pharmaceutical, buying 1,151,515 shares at a cost of $1.65 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Robinson in the past twelve months. Nymox Pharmaceutical is trading off about 0.7% on the day Friday. Investors have the opportunity to snag NYMX at a price even lower than Robinson did, with shares changing hands as low as $1.31 in trading on Friday which is 20.6% under Robinson's purchase price.

