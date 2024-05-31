Friday 5/31 Insider Buying Report: EXEL, BHVN

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Exelixis's Director, David Edward Johnson, made a $8.73M buy of EXEL, purchasing 425,000 shares at a cost of $20.55 each. Johnson was up about 5.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with EXEL trading as high as $21.59 at last check today. Exelixis is trading up about 3.3% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Johnson bought EXEL on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $6.53M at an average of $21.05 per share.

And also on Thursday, John W. Childs bought $996,240 worth of Biohaven, buying 28,000 shares at a cost of $35.58 each. Before this latest buy, Childs bought BHVN on 5 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $21.90M at an average of $26.45 per share. Biohaven is trading up about 4% on the day Friday.

