Friday 5/3 Insider Buying Report: STRA, ENPH

May 03, 2024 — 01:35 pm EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Strategic Education, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Viet D. Dinh bought 4,300 shares of STRA, for a cost of $114.83 each, for a total investment of $493,769. Dinh was up about 5.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with STRA trading as high as $120.84 at last check today. Strategic Education is trading up about 1.4% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Dinh in the past year.

And at Enphase Energy, there was insider buying on Thursday, by EVP, Chief Financial Officer Mandy Yang who purchased 4,000 shares at a cost of $104.24 each, for a trade totaling $416,972. Enphase Energy is trading up about 5.6% on the day Friday. So far Yang is in the green, up about 12.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $117.26.

