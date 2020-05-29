Markets
Friday 5/29 Insider Buying Report: DVAX, OPRT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Dynavax Technologies's Director, Andrew A. F. Hack, made a $5M buy of DVAX, purchasing 1,000,000 shares at a cost of $5.00 a piece. Hack was up about 8.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with DVAX trading as high as $5.40 in trading on Friday. Dynavax Technologies is trading up about 6.6% on the day Friday.

And at Oportun Financial, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Chief Executive Officer Raul Vazquez who purchased 51,313 shares for a cost of $9.74 each, for a trade totaling $499,966. Oportun Financial Corporation is trading up about 4.8% on the day Friday. So far Vazquez is in the green, up about 7.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $10.50.

