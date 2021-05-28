Markets
BMBL

Friday 5/28 Insider Buying Report: BMBL, J

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Bumble, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Amy Griffin bought 117,500 shares of BMBL, at a cost of $42.81 each, for a total investment of $5.03M. So far Griffin is in the green, up about 13.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $48.57. Bumble is trading up about 4.3% on the day Friday.

And also on Wednesday, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased $1.40M worth of Jacobs Engineering Group, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $140.22 a piece. Jacobs Engineering Group, is trading up about 0.2% on the day Friday. So far Thompson is in the green, up about 1.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $142.57.

Friday 5/28 Insider Buying Report: BMBL, J
VIDEO: Friday 5/28 Insider Buying Report: BMBL, J

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BMBL J

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular