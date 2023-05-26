Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Enviva, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director John C. Bumgarner Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of EVA, for a cost of $8.50 each, for a total investment of $850,000. Enviva is trading up about 1.4% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Bumgarner Jr. bought EVA on 4 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $2.97M at an average of $12.47 per share.

And at Bowlero, there was insider buying on Monday, by Chief Financial Officer Robert M. Lavan who purchased 17,162 shares at a cost of $11.66 each, for a trade totaling $200,149. This purchase marks the first one filed by Lavan in the past year. Bowlero is trading off about 0.8% on the day Friday. So far Lavan is in the green, up about 5.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $12.24.

VIDEO: Friday 5/26 Insider Buying Report: EVA, BOWL

