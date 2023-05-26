News & Insights

Markets
EVA

Friday 5/26 Insider Buying Report: EVA, BOWL

May 26, 2023 — 02:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Enviva, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director John C. Bumgarner Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of EVA, for a cost of $8.50 each, for a total investment of $850,000. Enviva is trading up about 1.4% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Bumgarner Jr. bought EVA on 4 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $2.97M at an average of $12.47 per share.

And at Bowlero, there was insider buying on Monday, by Chief Financial Officer Robert M. Lavan who purchased 17,162 shares at a cost of $11.66 each, for a trade totaling $200,149. This purchase marks the first one filed by Lavan in the past year. Bowlero is trading off about 0.8% on the day Friday. So far Lavan is in the green, up about 5.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $12.24.

Friday 5/26 Insider Buying Report: EVA, BOWL
VIDEO: Friday 5/26 Insider Buying Report: EVA, BOWL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EVA
BOWL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.