Friday 5/26 Insider Buying Report: AXON, CURO

May 26, 2023 — 11:15 am EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Axon Enterprise, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Hadi Partovi bought 10,000 shares of AXON, for a cost of $190.75 each, for a total investment of $1.91M. Partovi was up about 3.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with AXON trading as high as $197.65 at last check today. Axon Enterprise is trading up about 1.3% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Partovi made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $2.00M shares at a cost of $200.02 a piece.

And at Curo Group Holdings, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Chief Financial Officer Ismail Dawood who bought 200,000 shares for a cost of $1.09 each, for a total investment of $218,000. This buy marks the first one filed by Dawood in the past twelve months. Curo Group Holdings is trading up about 2.9% on the day Friday.

