Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At FTAI Infrastructure, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, CEO and President Kenneth J. Nicholson bought 500,000 shares of FIP, at a cost of $5.22 each, for a total investment of $2.61M. So far Nicholson is in the green, up about 5.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $5.50. FTAI Infrastructure is trading up about 4.6% on the day Friday.

And on Thursday, COB, CEO and President Ivan Kaufman bought $1.94M worth of Arbor Realty Trust, buying 210,000 shares at a cost of $9.25 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Kaufman in the past year. Arbor Realty Trust is trading up about 1.2% on the day Friday. Bargain hunters are able to pick up ABR even cheaper than Kaufman did, with shares changing hands as low as $8.73 in trading on Friday -- that's 5.6% under Kaufman's purchase price.

VIDEO: Friday 5/23 Insider Buying Report: FIP, ABR

