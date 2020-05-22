Friday 5/22 Insider Buying Report: NP, TRMK

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Neenah's SVP, CFO & Treasurer, Paul F. Desantis, made a $299,520 buy of NP, purchasing 6,000 shares at a cost of $49.92 each. Neenah is trading up about 0.3% on the day Friday.

And at Trustmark there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Richard H. Puckett who bought 5,000 shares at a cost of $22.70 each, for a total investment of $113,525. Trustmark is trading off about 1.2% on the day Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.