Markets
SNP

Friday 5/22 Insider Buying Report: NP, TRMK

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Neenah's SVP, CFO & Treasurer, Paul F. Desantis, made a $299,520 buy of NP, purchasing 6,000 shares at a cost of $49.92 each. Neenah is trading up about 0.3% on the day Friday.

And at Trustmark there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Richard H. Puckett who bought 5,000 shares at a cost of $22.70 each, for a total investment of $113,525. Trustmark is trading off about 1.2% on the day Friday.

Friday 5/22 Insider Buying Report: NP, TRMK
VIDEO: Friday 5/22 Insider Buying Report: NP, TRMK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SNP TRMK

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular