Friday 5/21 Insider Buying Report: CMPI, PTRS

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals' Chief Scientific Officer, Arthur M. Krieg, made a $174,257 purchase of CMPI, buying 25,001 shares at a cost of $6.97 each. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 2.5% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Krieg purchased CMPI at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $103,451 at an average of $14.16 per share.

And on Monday, Director Michael W. Clarke purchased $165,516 worth of Partners Bancorp, purchasing 20,561 shares at a cost of $8.05 a piece. Before this latest buy, Clarke bought PTRS at 6 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $772,636 at an average of $7.49 per share. Partners Bancorp is trading up about 0.1% on the day Friday. Investors have the opportunity to grab PTRS even cheaper than Clarke did, with the stock changing hands as low as $7.75 in trading on Friday which is 3.7% under Clarke's purchase price.

