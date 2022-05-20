Markets
Friday 5/20 Insider Buying Report: KRON, W

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Kronos Bio's CEO, Norbert W. Bischofberger, made a $2.25M purchase of KRON, buying 597,129 shares at a cost of $3.77 a piece. Bischofberger was up about 9.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with KRON trading as high as $4.11 in trading on Friday. Kronos Bio is trading up about 12.7% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Bischofberger made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $173,492 shares for a cost of $12.09 a piece.

And at Wayfair, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Michael W. Choe who purchased 35,000 shares for a cost of $49.86 each, for a total investment of $1.75M. Before this latest buy, Choe bought W at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $3.81M at an average of $190.61 per share. Wayfair is trading off about 1.7% on the day Friday

